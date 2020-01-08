How to convert object to array

#1

How do I convert object to array in PHP.
I have this code which I want to access its content using array
$tranx = json_decode($response);
My thought is it has been converted to array but am unable to access it using foreach loop

#2

json_decode turns an JSON object string into an array, not an object.

have you validated what’s in $response?

#3

Actually, it does when the second argument is not true (and it’s false by default).

json_decode($response) returns objects (instances of stdClass).

json_decode($response, true) returns an array.

As per the documentation.

#4

Sorry, I phrased that badly.

The point was that the input is a String, not an Object, so the title’s somewhat misleading.

#5

