How to convert js to css?

I have this code on Codepen where I’m trying to copy it onto another Pen that I’ve created. I can get it to do this, but the JS part will not. It’s left out. Why is this? This is a ghost I have changed the code to its bottom part (his feet). I wanted a flowing animation rather than the CSS back and forth wiggle animation. Here is my Pen :

https://codepen.io/cpUserpen/pen/poEqbpx .

Is there a way I can do that same JS animation with only CSS? If that’s possible, then copying the code will be a lot better, as all of it will then show up.

Any ideas? If it isn’t possible to convert the WebGL code to CSS, how can I then copy it to have a 2nd copy of the image I used for my plane class?

Yes you can do this in pure CSS. If you are looking for the same effect without it being a direct translation of the JS, you can do this with several CSS technologies. Look up the following items…

  1. Transform (specifically scaleY(-1))
  2. Animations
  3. Your animations will simply manipulate the ghost up and down through a “Translate” in CSS.

But yes, all that can be done in CSS. You will be amazed at all the things you can do in CSS. Codepen has a ton of examples of CSS only animations and manipulations like this.

It seems that people with CSS skills are required for this one, so I’m moving this thread over to the HTML+CSS forum to gain their insight.

I can’t seem to find anything that’s the same animation as this one from WebGL. I did look up the items you mentioned @Martyr2

If you are talking about the bottom of the ghost figure that seems to morph a little then you can do something similar using svg and animating the path or using clip-path and animating the clip paths.

It will be quite tedious to do something complex but it depends how much effort you put into it.

Here’s a basic example using clip-path.

More info here.

@PaulOB yep that’s what I’m talking about. Ok, I can give this a try. Thanks.

@PaulOB, so I can’t apply the sway effect to my image instead of using clip path?

Does anyone know if duplicating WebGL codes are possible? Specifically this one I used, and/or duplicating its class “plane”?