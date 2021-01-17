How to convert js to css?

I have this code on Codepen where I’m trying to copy it onto another Pen that I’ve created. I can get it to do this, but the JS part will not. It’s left out. Why is this? This is a ghost I have changed the code to its bottom part (his feet). I wanted a flowing animation rather than the CSS back and forth wiggle animation. Here is my Pen :

https://codepen.io/cpUserpen/pen/poEqbpx .

Is there a way I can do that same JS animation with only CSS? If that’s possible, then copying the code will be a lot better, as all of it will then show up.