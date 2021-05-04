How to convert
ASCII values to
8-bit binary in javascript?
For example, if the ASCII value is
104, then it’s 8 bit binary should be
01101000
Hi @abdulrahmanmhdanas, you can get the binary (or any other) representation of a number by passing the radix to the
toString() method:
const number = 104
console.log(number.toString(2)) // 1101000
You could also pad the binary with leading zeros, if necessary.
console.log(number.toString(2).padStart(8,'0')) // 01101000
