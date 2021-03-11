How to convert a string date to a numerical date?

Hi there!
I am using WordPress.
I want to convert a string date “December 5, 2020” to a numerical date “2020/12/05”.
My code is <?php the_date();?> now, it prints out December 5, 2020.
How to improve my code to print out 2020/12/05?
That function has a
$format parameter, try that.
