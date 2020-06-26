?How to control <td> overflow , contenteditable?

Thanks Paul ;

The general rule seems to be if cells are ‘contenteditable=true’ , can only copy one cell at a time . If cells are contenteditable=false , can copy all cells with one copy . And the order of copied is row by row .

So given that , here are three

The 1st:

Of all the layouts I have found , the 1st example is the best for my purposes . I like the way it handles overflow and Enter-key .

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <style> #Lcol { } #Rcol { } </style> <body> <h4>Non-Editable Copies all [p] as One , No Column Copy</h4> <p id="Lcol " contentEditable = "false" style="display: inline-block; background: yellow; width:45%;">This is a paragraph 1. Lcol</p> <p id="Rcol " contentEditable = "false" style="display: inline-block; background: lightblue; width:45%;">This is a paragraph 2. Rcol<hr></p> <p id="Lcol " contentEditable = "false" style="display: inline-block; background: yellow; width:45%;">This is a paragraph 3. Lcol</p> <p id="Rcol " contentEditable = "false" style="display: inline-block; background: lightblue; width:45%;">This is a paragraph 4. Rcol<hr></p> <p id="Lcol " contentEditable = "false" style="display: inline-block; background: yellow; width:45%;">This is a paragraph 5. Lcol</p> <p id="Rcol " contentEditable = "false" style="display: inline-block; background: lightblue; width:45%;">This is a paragraph 6. Rcol<hr></p> </body> </html>

The second:

table-layout: fixed; width: 100%: Editable . I like the way it handles overflow and Enter-key . But of course it is Editable , no surprise it copies 1 cell at a time only .

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <title></title> </head> <body> <h4 style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Verdana; font-style: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px;"> table-layout: fixed; width: 100%: Editable</h4> <table style="border: 1px solid black; border-collapse: collapse; table-layout: fixed; width: 592px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Verdana; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px;"> <tbody> <tr> <th style="border: 1px solid black;"> Company</th> <th style="border: 1px solid black;"> Contact</th> <th style="border: 1px solid black;"> Country</th> </tr> <tr> <td contenteditable="true" style="border: 1px solid black;"> Alfreds Futterkiste</td> <td contenteditable="true" style="border: 1px solid black;"> Maria Anders</td> <td contenteditable="true" style="border: 1px solid black;"> Germany</td> </tr> <tr> <td contenteditable="true" style="border: 1px solid black;"> Island Trading</td> <td contenteditable="true" style="border: 1px solid black;"> Helen Bennett</td> <td contenteditable="true" style="border: 1px solid black;"> UK</td> </tr> <tr> <td contenteditable="true" style="border: 1px solid black;"> Magazzini Alimentari Riuniti</td> <td contenteditable="true" style="border: 1px solid black;"> Giovanni Rovelli</td> <td contenteditable="true" style="border: 1px solid black;"> Italy</td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </body> </html>

The 3rd:

Is your code , which I used as a Template to create a Html-Grid-Generator.exe program . It just needs a few finishing touches ; Pls take a look if you have time .

Also mentioned here :

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <title></title> <!-- https://www.freeformatter.com/html-validator.html --> <style> /* comment */ .grid-container { display: grid; grid-gap: 2px; /*grid-gap*/ grid-template-columns: repeat( auto-fill, minmax(120px, 100%) minmax(120px, 100%) minmax(120px, 100%) minmax(120px, 100%) ); background-color: blue; /*grid-background-color*/ padding: 4px; /*padding*/ } .grid-container > .div_div{ text-align: center; font-size: 12px; background-color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.8); padding: 4px; } // .div_div { resize: vertical; } textarea { resize: none; height: 200px; /*textarea-height*/ Width: 100%; } </style> </head> <body> <h5 style="text-align: center;" >Generated By Html-Grid-Maker</h5> <!-- comment --> <div class="grid-container"> <!-- <div class="div_div" style="order: 1;">1</div> --> <div class="div_div"style="order: 1;"> Row 1 Col 1 </div> <div class="div_div"style="order: 5;"> Row 2 Col 1 </div> <div class="div_div"style="order: 9;"> Row 3 Col 1 </div> <div class="div_div"style="order: 13;"> Row 4 Col 1 </div> <div class="div_div"style="order: 17;"> Row 5 Col 1 </div> <div class="div_div"style="order: 21;"> Row 6 Col 1 </div> <div class="div_div"style="order: 2;"> Row 1 Col 2 </div> <div class="div_div"style="order: 6;"> Row 2 Col 2 </div> <div class="div_div"style="order: 10;"> Row 3 Col 2 </div> <div class="div_div"style="order: 14;"> Row 4 Col 2 </div> <div class="div_div"style="order: 18;"> Row 5 Col 2 </div> <div class="div_div"style="order: 22;"> Row 6 Col 2 </div> <div class="div_div"style="order: 3;"> Row 1 Col 3 </div> <div class="div_div"style="order: 7;"> Row 2 Col 3 </div> <div class="div_div"style="order: 11;"> Row 3 Col 3 </div> <div class="div_div"style="order: 15;"> Row 4 Col 3 </div> <div class="div_div"style="order: 19;"> Row 5 Col 3 </div> <div class="div_div"style="order: 23;"> Row 6 Col 3 </div> <div class="div_div"style="order: 4;"> Row 1 Col 4 </div> <div class="div_div"style="order: 8;"> Row 2 Col 4 </div> <div class="div_div"style="order: 12;"> Row 3 Col 4 </div> <div class="div_div"style="order: 16;"> Row 4 Col 4 </div> <div class="div_div"style="order: 20;"> Row 5 Col 4 </div> <div class="div_div"style="order: 24;"> Row 6 Col 4 </div> </div> <br><br> </body> </html>

Next I think I’ll see if I can write .js code for the Non-Editable examples above to Copy/Capture each cell , by column . Do you think this is possible ?

Thanks

Btw: The code you Posted above gives really strange results in Chrome ; try propagating , let’s say , a ‘zzzzzzzzzzzz’ til it overflows .