?How to control <td> overflow , contenteditable?

Hello & Thanks ;
I have been struggling with this for weeks .
I am using two [aside]s with a [table] in each .
Works fine except for the [td] overflow , it appears to have no boundaries .
I use [table]s so that I can select/copy each [table] separately .
Below are two examples , the first , overflow works as expected but can’t select/copy separately .
With the 2nd , I can select/copy tables individually , but the overlow overlaps the other table .
Sorry I can’t get Post to accept my code , so .

Example 1:

<!doctype html>
<html>
<head>
    <title></title>
</head>
<body>
<h3 style="text-align:center;"> Using multiple HTML5 aside tags . </h3>
        <aside style="float: right; width: 50%; font: 20px Calibri;">
<div style="overflow-x:auto;">
<table  contenteditable="true" style="text-align: left; width: 100%; overflow:scroll;" border="1" cellpadding="2" cellspacing="2">
<tbody>
<tr>
<td style="vertical-align: top; overflow:scroll;" ><br>
</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td style="vertical-align: top; overflow:scroll;" ><br>
</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td style="vertical-align: top;"><br>
</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
</div>
</div>
        </aside>

    <aside style="float: left; width: 50%; font: 20px Calibri ">
<div style="overflow-x:auto;">
<table contenteditable="true" style="text-align: left; width: 100%; overflow:scroll;" border="1" cellpadding="2"
cellspacing="2">
<tbody>
<tr>
<td style="vertical-align: top; overflow:scroll;" ><br><br>
</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td style="vertical-align: top; overflow:scroll;" ><br><br>
</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td style="vertical-align: top;"><br>
</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
</div>
   </aside>
</body>
</html>

Example 2:

<!doctype html>
<html>
<head>
    <title></title>
</head>
<body>
<h3 style="text-align:center;"> Using multiple HTML5 aside tags . </h3>
        <aside style="float: right; width: 50%; font: 20px Calibri;">
<div style="overflow-x:auto;">
<table  contenteditable="true" style="text-align: left; width: 100%; overflow:scroll;" border="1" cellpadding="2" cellspacing="2">
<tbody>
<tr>
<td style="vertical-align: top; overflow:scroll;" ><br>
</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td style="vertical-align: top; overflow:scroll;" ><br>
</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td style="vertical-align: top;"><br>
</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
</div>
</div>
        </aside>

    <aside style="float: left; width: 50%; font: 20px Calibri ">
<div style="overflow-x:auto;">
<table contenteditable="true" style="text-align: left; width: 100%; overflow:scroll;" border="1" cellpadding="2"
cellspacing="2">
<tbody>
<tr>
<td style="vertical-align: top; overflow:scroll;" ><br><br>
</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td style="vertical-align: top; overflow:scroll;" ><br><br>
</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td style="vertical-align: top;"><br>
</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
</div>
   </aside>
</body>
</html>

Thanks for your help!

I’m not sure what you are trying to do but both sections of code look identical to me anyway?

It is not possible to have overflow on a table-cell. You have to have a wrapper around the table and allow the whole table to scroll or you put a div inside the table cell and allow that to scroll instead.

Usually you would want the table-layout:fixed algorithm on the table otherwise tables will always try to stretch.

As to copying and selecting then that can be a problem of areas with overflow anyway.

That method seems to fail when the contenteditable attribute is added.

Does this following example not do what you want?

Chrome and Firefox will allow each row to scroll and the unbroken content will not wrap. Safari will break the unbroken text at the end of the line (which is no big issue).

Haven’t tested Edge as I’m on a mac at the moment.

Thanks
gandalf458

10h

The hint says “blockquote” . I wa looking for ‘Code’ .
Yes , sorry I forget that because it is different from all other forums that I know .
Thanks

