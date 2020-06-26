?How to control <td> overflow , contenteditable?

Hello & Thanks ;

I have been struggling with this for weeks .

I am using two [aside]s with a [table] in each .

Works fine except for the [td] overflow , it appears to have no boundaries .

I use [table]s so that I can select/copy each [table] separately .

Below are two examples , the first , overflow works as expected but can’t select/copy separately .

With the 2nd , I can select/copy tables individually , but the overlow overlaps the other table .

Sorry I can’t get Post to accept my code , so .

Example 1:

<!doctype html> <html> <head> <title></title> </head> <body> <h3 style="text-align:center;"> Using multiple HTML5 aside tags . </h3> <aside style="float: right; width: 50%; font: 20px Calibri;"> <div style="overflow-x:auto;"> <table contenteditable="true" style="text-align: left; width: 100%; overflow:scroll;" border="1" cellpadding="2" cellspacing="2"> <tbody> <tr> <td style="vertical-align: top; overflow:scroll;" ><br> </td> </tr> <tr> <td style="vertical-align: top; overflow:scroll;" ><br> </td> </tr> <tr> <td style="vertical-align: top;"><br> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> </div> </aside> <aside style="float: left; width: 50%; font: 20px Calibri "> <div style="overflow-x:auto;"> <table contenteditable="true" style="text-align: left; width: 100%; overflow:scroll;" border="1" cellpadding="2" cellspacing="2"> <tbody> <tr> <td style="vertical-align: top; overflow:scroll;" ><br><br> </td> </tr> <tr> <td style="vertical-align: top; overflow:scroll;" ><br><br> </td> </tr> <tr> <td style="vertical-align: top;"><br> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> </aside> </body> </html>

Example 2:

<!doctype html> <html> <head> <title></title> </head> <body> <h3 style="text-align:center;"> Using multiple HTML5 aside tags . </h3> <aside style="float: right; width: 50%; font: 20px Calibri;"> <div style="overflow-x:auto;"> <table contenteditable="true" style="text-align: left; width: 100%; overflow:scroll;" border="1" cellpadding="2" cellspacing="2"> <tbody> <tr> <td style="vertical-align: top; overflow:scroll;" ><br> </td> </tr> <tr> <td style="vertical-align: top; overflow:scroll;" ><br> </td> </tr> <tr> <td style="vertical-align: top;"><br> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> </div> </aside> <aside style="float: left; width: 50%; font: 20px Calibri "> <div style="overflow-x:auto;"> <table contenteditable="true" style="text-align: left; width: 100%; overflow:scroll;" border="1" cellpadding="2" cellspacing="2"> <tbody> <tr> <td style="vertical-align: top; overflow:scroll;" ><br><br> </td> </tr> <tr> <td style="vertical-align: top; overflow:scroll;" ><br><br> </td> </tr> <tr> <td style="vertical-align: top;"><br> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> </aside> </body> </html>

Thanks for your help!