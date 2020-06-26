?How to control <td> overflow , contenteditable?

Hello & Thanks ;
I have been struggling with this for weeks .
I am using two [aside]s with a [table] in each .
Works fine except for the [td] overflow , it appears to have no boundaries .
I use [table]s so that I can select/copy each [table] separately .
Below are two examples , the first , overflow works as expected but can’t select/copy separately .
With the 2nd , I can select/copy tables individually , but the overlow overlaps the other table .
Sorry I can’t get Post to accept my code , so .

Example 1:

<!doctype html>
<html>
<head>
    <title></title>
</head>
<body>
<h3 style="text-align:center;"> Using multiple HTML5 aside tags . </h3>
        <aside style="float: right; width: 50%; font: 20px Calibri;">
<div style="overflow-x:auto;">
<table  contenteditable="true" style="text-align: left; width: 100%; overflow:scroll;" border="1" cellpadding="2" cellspacing="2">
<tbody>
<tr>
<td style="vertical-align: top; overflow:scroll;" ><br>
</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td style="vertical-align: top; overflow:scroll;" ><br>
</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td style="vertical-align: top;"><br>
</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
</div>
</div>
        </aside>

    <aside style="float: left; width: 50%; font: 20px Calibri ">
<div style="overflow-x:auto;">
<table contenteditable="true" style="text-align: left; width: 100%; overflow:scroll;" border="1" cellpadding="2"
cellspacing="2">
<tbody>
<tr>
<td style="vertical-align: top; overflow:scroll;" ><br><br>
</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td style="vertical-align: top; overflow:scroll;" ><br><br>
</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td style="vertical-align: top;"><br>
</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
</div>
   </aside>
</body>
</html>

Example 2:

<!doctype html>
<html>
<head>
    <title></title>
</head>
<body>
<h3 style="text-align:center;"> Using multiple HTML5 aside tags . </h3>
        <aside style="float: right; width: 50%; font: 20px Calibri;">
<div style="overflow-x:auto;">
<table  contenteditable="true" style="text-align: left; width: 100%; overflow:scroll;" border="1" cellpadding="2" cellspacing="2">
<tbody>
<tr>
<td style="vertical-align: top; overflow:scroll;" ><br>
</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td style="vertical-align: top; overflow:scroll;" ><br>
</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td style="vertical-align: top;"><br>
</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
</div>
</div>
        </aside>

    <aside style="float: left; width: 50%; font: 20px Calibri ">
<div style="overflow-x:auto;">
<table contenteditable="true" style="text-align: left; width: 100%; overflow:scroll;" border="1" cellpadding="2"
cellspacing="2">
<tbody>
<tr>
<td style="vertical-align: top; overflow:scroll;" ><br><br>
</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td style="vertical-align: top; overflow:scroll;" ><br><br>
</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td style="vertical-align: top;"><br>
</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
</div>
   </aside>
</body>
</html>

Thanks for your help!

#4

I’m not sure what you are trying to do but both sections of code look identical to me anyway?

It is not possible to have overflow on a table-cell. You have to have a wrapper around the table and allow the whole table to scroll or you put a div inside the table cell and allow that to scroll instead.

Usually you would want the table-layout:fixed algorithm on the table otherwise tables will always try to stretch.

As to copying and selecting then that can be a problem of areas with overflow anyway.