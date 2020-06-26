?How to control <td> overflow , contenteditable?

Hello & Thanks ;
I have been struggling with this for weeks .
I am using two [aside]s with a [table] in each .
Works fine except for the [td] overflow , it appears to have no boundaries .
I use [table]s so that I can select/copy each [table] separately .
Below are two examples , the first , overflow works as expected but can’t select/copy separately .
With the 2nd , I can select/copy tables individually , but the overlow overlaps the other table .
Sorry I can’t get Post to accept my code , so .
Example 1:
[!doctype html]
[html]
[head]
[title][/title]
[/head]
[body]
[h3 style=“text-align:center;”] Using multiple HTML5 aside tags . [/h3]
[aside style=“float: right; width: 50%; font: 20px Calibri;”]
[div style=“overflow-x:auto;”]
[table contenteditable=“true” style=“text-align: left; width: 100%; overflow:scroll;” border=“1” cellpadding=“2” cellspacing=“2”]
[tbody]
[tr]
[td style=“vertical-align: top; overflow:scroll;” ][br]
[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td style=“vertical-align: top; overflow:scroll;” ][br]
[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td style=“vertical-align: top;”][br]
[/td]
[/tr]
[/tbody]
[/table]
[/div]
[/div]
[/aside]
[aside style="float: left; width: 50%; font: 20px Calibri "]
[div style=“overflow-x:auto;”]
[table contenteditable=“true” style=“text-align: left; width: 100%; overflow:scroll;” border=“1” cellpadding=“2”
cellspacing=“2”]
[tbody]
[tr]
[td style=“vertical-align: top; overflow:scroll;” ][br][br]
[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td style=“vertical-align: top; overflow:scroll;” ][br][br]
[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td style=“vertical-align: top;”][br]
[/td]
[/tr]
[/tbody]
[/table]
[/div]
[/aside]
[/body]
[/html]
Example 2:
[!doctype html]
[html]
[head]
[title][/title]
[/head]
[body]
[h3 style=“text-align:center;”] Using multiple HTML5 aside tags . [/h3]
[aside style=“float: right; width: 50%; font: 20px Calibri;”]
[div style=“overflow-x:auto;”]
[table contenteditable=“true” style=“text-align: left; width: 100%; overflow:scroll;” border=“1” cellpadding=“2” cellspacing=“2”]
[tbody]
[tr]
[td style=“vertical-align: top; overflow:scroll;” ][br]
[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td style=“vertical-align: top; overflow:scroll;” ][br]
[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td style=“vertical-align: top;”][br]
[/td]
[/tr]
[/tbody]
[/table]
[/div]
[/div]
[/aside]
[aside style="float: left; width: 50%; font: 20px Calibri "]
[div style=“overflow-x:auto;”]
[table contenteditable=“true” style=“text-align: left; width: 100%; overflow:scroll;” border=“1” cellpadding=“2”
cellspacing=“2”]
[tbody]
[tr]
[td style=“vertical-align: top; overflow:scroll;” ][br][br]
[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td style=“vertical-align: top; overflow:scroll;” ][br][br]
[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td style=“vertical-align: top;”][br]
[/td]
[/tr]
[/tbody]
[/table]
[/div]
[/aside]
[/body]
[/html]
Thanks for your help!