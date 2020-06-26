?How to control <td> overflow , contenteditable?

Hello & Thanks ;

I have been struggling with this for weeks .

I am using two [aside]s with a [table] in each .

Works fine except for the [td] overflow , it appears to have no boundaries .

I use [table]s so that I can select/copy each [table] separately .

Below are two examples , the first , overflow works as expected but can’t select/copy separately .

With the 2nd , I can select/copy tables individually , but the overlow overlaps the other table .

Sorry I can’t get Post to accept my code , so .

Example 1:

[!doctype html]

[html]

[head]

[title][/title]

[/head]

[body]

[h3 style=“text-align:center;”] Using multiple HTML5 aside tags . [/h3]

[aside style=“float: right; width: 50%; font: 20px Calibri;”]

[div style=“overflow-x:auto;”]

[table contenteditable=“true” style=“text-align: left; width: 100%; overflow:scroll;” border=“1” cellpadding=“2” cellspacing=“2”]

[tbody]

[tr]

[td style=“vertical-align: top; overflow:scroll;” ][br]

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td style=“vertical-align: top; overflow:scroll;” ][br]

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td style=“vertical-align: top;”][br]

[/td]

[/tr]

[/tbody]

[/table]

[/div]

[/div]

[/aside]

[aside style="float: left; width: 50%; font: 20px Calibri "]

[div style=“overflow-x:auto;”]

[table contenteditable=“true” style=“text-align: left; width: 100%; overflow:scroll;” border=“1” cellpadding=“2”

cellspacing=“2”]

[tbody]

[tr]

[td style=“vertical-align: top; overflow:scroll;” ][br][br]

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td style=“vertical-align: top; overflow:scroll;” ][br][br]

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td style=“vertical-align: top;”][br]

[/td]

[/tr]

[/tbody]

[/table]

[/div]

[/aside]

[/body]

[/html]

Example 2:

[!doctype html]

[html]

[head]

[title][/title]

[/head]

[body]

[h3 style=“text-align:center;”] Using multiple HTML5 aside tags . [/h3]

[aside style=“float: right; width: 50%; font: 20px Calibri;”]

[div style=“overflow-x:auto;”]

[table contenteditable=“true” style=“text-align: left; width: 100%; overflow:scroll;” border=“1” cellpadding=“2” cellspacing=“2”]

[tbody]

[tr]

[td style=“vertical-align: top; overflow:scroll;” ][br]

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td style=“vertical-align: top; overflow:scroll;” ][br]

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td style=“vertical-align: top;”][br]

[/td]

[/tr]

[/tbody]

[/table]

[/div]

[/div]

[/aside]

[aside style="float: left; width: 50%; font: 20px Calibri "]

[div style=“overflow-x:auto;”]

[table contenteditable=“true” style=“text-align: left; width: 100%; overflow:scroll;” border=“1” cellpadding=“2”

cellspacing=“2”]

[tbody]

[tr]

[td style=“vertical-align: top; overflow:scroll;” ][br][br]

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td style=“vertical-align: top; overflow:scroll;” ][br][br]

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td style=“vertical-align: top;”][br]

[/td]

[/tr]

[/tbody]

[/table]

[/div]

[/aside]

[/body]

[/html]

Thanks for your help!