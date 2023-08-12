How to contact the Alexa Customer Service number

How to contact Alexa Customer Service Number +1-800-346-0977 Email Chat Phone.

To contact Alexa Customer Service, follow these steps:

Open the Alexa app on your mobile device. Tap on the "More" tab, usually represented by three horizontal lines in the bottom-right corner. Select "Help & Feedback." Choose the option to contact customer service through chat or phone. If you prefer phone support, the app will display the appropriate phone number to call. Dial the provided number on your phone to connect with an Alexa customer service representative.

Alternatively, you can visit the Amazon customer service website on your computer, navigate to the Alexa section, and find contact details there.

Remember to have your device’s serial number and account information ready for a smoother experience. Keep in mind that customer service details might change over time, so it’s always a good idea to verify the information on Amazon’s official website.