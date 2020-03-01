I am trying to create a button which then deactivates after i submit. I have tried the script (on click) disabled but the moment i click on the button it gets refreshed and the script don’t work at all! Can someone please help me?
How to construct a button which then deactivates after i update a row?
It sounds as though you’re looking for something like this (JS)
(function() {
var f = document.getElementById("form"),
s = document.getElementById("update");
f.addEventListener("submit", function() {
s.disabled = true;
s.value = "Updating...";
});
})();
OP, what is the actual problem you are trying to solve by doing this?
Probably need to see your code to offer much assistance. If it’s a form submission, submitting to the same script, maybe that would cause the form to re-draw for some reason. If that’s it, you could always draw the form initially with the submit button disabled, and only enable it when the page has finished rendering. Not in PHP, though.