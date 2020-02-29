How to construct a button which then deactivates after i update a row?

I am trying to create a button which then deactivates after i submit. I have tried the script (on click) disabled but the moment i click on the button it gets refreshed and the script don’t work at all! Can someone please help me?

It sounds as though you’re looking for something like this (JS)

(function() {
  var f = document.getElementById("form"),
    s = document.getElementById("update");
  f.addEventListener("submit", function() {
    s.disabled = true;
    s.value = "Updating...";
  });
})();
OP, what is the actual problem you are trying to solve by doing this?