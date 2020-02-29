How to construct a button which then deactivates after i update a row?

I am trying to create a button which then deactivates after i submit. I have tried the script (on click) disabled but the moment i click on the button it gets refreshed and the script don’t work at all! Can someone please help me?
It sounds as though you’re looking for something like this
(function() {
var f = document.getElementById("form"),
s = document.getElementById("update");
f.addEventListener("submit", function() {
s.disabled = true;
s.value = "Updating...";
});
})();