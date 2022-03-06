How to connect table1 to table2 from database

Helo,

Im making base search in our office to search patient’s profile. I’m using the system that given to us from main office.

table1 = patient profile

code, fname, mname, lname, sname,

table2 = patient diagnose

code, ddate, adate, pdiagnose

those two table only code that connect them,

<?php if(isset($_POST['search'])) { $valueToSearch = $_POST['valueToSearch']; $query = "SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE CONCAT(`code`, `fname`, `mname`, `lname`, `sname`) LIKE '%".$valueToSearch."%'"; $search_result = filterTable($query); } else { $query = "SELECT * FROM `table1`"; $search_result = filterTable($query); } // function to connect and execute the query function filterTable($query) { $connect = mysqli_connect("127.0.0.1", "root", "", "h_dbo"); $filter_Result = mysqli_query($connect, $query); return $filter_Result; } ?>

this is my code,

Example if i Search Patient David

1 David Coby Lico

to

1 David Coby Lico Urinary Tract Infection