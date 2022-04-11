How to comment tutorial "Displaying Data from MySQL on the Web: an Introduction"

Sorry just wanted comment your tutorial.
The article misses fetchAll method. Instead of manually creating array and loop through cursor there is easiest method. For example
$opt = array(
\PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE => \PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION,
\PDO::ATTR_DEFAULT_FETCH_MODE => \PDO::FETCH_ASSOC,
\PDO::ATTR_EMULATE_PREPARES => FALSE,
);
$dsn = 'mysql:host='.config('database.connections.'.config('database.default').'.host').';dbname='.config('database.connections.'.config('database.default').'.database').';charset=utf8';
$pdo = new \PDO($dsn, config('database.connections.'.config('database.default').'.username'), config('database.connections.'.config('database.default').'.password'), $opt);
$stmt = $pdo->query("select id, name from articles ORDER BY id limit 10");
$data = $stmt->fetchAll();
Hope it will improve you tutorial