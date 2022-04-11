How to comment tutorial "Displaying Data from MySQL on the Web: an Introduction"

PHP
#1

Sorry just wanted comment your tutorial.

The article misses fetchAll method. Instead of manually creating array and loop through cursor there is easiest method. For example

$opt  = array(
                \PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE            => \PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION,
                \PDO::ATTR_DEFAULT_FETCH_MODE => \PDO::FETCH_ASSOC,
                \PDO::ATTR_EMULATE_PREPARES   => FALSE,
            );
            $dsn = 'mysql:host='.config('database.connections.'.config('database.default').'.host').';dbname='.config('database.connections.'.config('database.default').'.database').';charset=utf8';
            $pdo = new \PDO($dsn, config('database.connections.'.config('database.default').'.username'), config('database.connections.'.config('database.default').'.password'), $opt);
            $stmt = $pdo->query("select id, name from articles ORDER BY id  limit 10");

            $data = $stmt->fetchAll();

Hope it will improve you tutorial

#2

@TomB - a comment for you. smile