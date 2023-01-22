How to Code Credit Card Validation Tool in Php

When it comes to protecting your online business, credit card fraud is one of the biggest threats you can face. That’s why it’s essential to have a solid credit card validation tool in place.

Fortunately, coding a credit card validation tool in PHP is not as difficult as it may sound.

This credit card validation tool will check if the credit card number is valid or not. It will also check the credit card type and the expiration date.

With this tool in your arsenal, you’ll be able to start accepting credit card payments on your site in no time!