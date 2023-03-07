How to code an SQL query with ORDER BY as a variable?

hELLO,
Here is an image of a menu with an additional dropdown menu where a user can select the order by which the menu items will be displayed

menu
menu533×767 85.3 KB

Here is the code which gets the user selected order code

$menu_order = get_menu_order($user_id);
var_dump($menu_order);

Here is the result of var_dump()
C:\wamp64\www\AHopefully_order\pages\instrument.inc.php:6:string ‘3’ (length=1)

there are 4 options for the order, 1, 2, 3, and 4
If the user makes no selection the default option is 1

Here is the function

function get_menu_order($user_id)
{
  global $db;

  try
	{

	 $sql = "SELECT  `menu_order`
		     FROM `order_m`
			 WHERE `user_id` = :user_id";
			 
	 $stmt = $db->prepare($sql);
	 $stmt->bindParam(':user_id', $user_id, PDO::PARAM_INT);
	 $stmt->execute();

     if($stmt->rowCount() == 0){
	   return 1;
	 }else{
	   $row = $stmt->fetchColumn();
	   return $row;
	 }

	}


  catch(Exception $e) 
	{
	   return false;        
	}
	

}//End function

Here is the function I coded to get the items for main menu

function get_all_couples($user_id, $start_date, $end_date, $hour_start, $hour_end,   
                         $days, $menu_order)
{	
	global $db;
	
	try
	{
		$sql = "SELECT DISTINCT `item`, SUM(`profit`) AS profit 
		        FROM `data` 
				WHERE DATE(`o_time`) BETWEEN :start_date AND :end_date 
			    AND TIME(`o_time`) BETWEEN :hour_start AND :hour_end
				AND WEEKDAY(`o_time`) IN ($days)
				AND `user_id` = :user_id
				GROUP BY item
				ORDER BY 
				       CASE WHEN @menu_order = 1 THEN item ASC
					   CASE WHEN @menu_order = 2 THEN item DESC
					   CASE WHEN @menu_order = 3 THEN profit ASC
					   CASE WHEN @menu_order = 4 THEN profit DESC";
		$stmt = $db->prepare($sql);
		$stmt->bindParam(':start_date', $start_date, PDO::PARAM_STR);
		$stmt->bindParam(':end_date', $end_date, PDO::PARAM_STR);
		$stmt->bindParam(':hour_start', $hour_start, PDO::PARAM_STR);
		$stmt->bindParam(':hour_end', $hour_end, PDO::PARAM_STR);
		$stmt->bindParam(':user_id', $user_id, PDO::PARAM_INT);
		$stmt->bindParam(':menu_order', $menu_order, PDO::PARAM_INT);
        $stmt->execute();
		
		if($stmt->rowCount() == 0)
		return 0;
		else
		return $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
		
	}
	catch(Exception $e) 
	{
	   echo $e;
	   die();
	   return false;        
	}
}

and Here is the error message :

PDOException: SQLSTATE[HY093]: Invalid parameter number: number of bound variables does not match number of tokens in C:\wamp64\www\AHopefully_order\includes\fetch.php:199 Stack trace: #0 C:\wamp64\www\AHopefully_order\includes\fetch.php(199): PDOStatement->execute() #1 C:\wamp64\www\AHopefully_order\pages\instrument.inc.php(10): get_all_couples(‘30’, ‘2017-08-14’, ‘2023-03-07’, ‘00:00:00’, ‘23:59:59’, ‘0,1,2,3,4,5,6’, 1) #2 C:\wamp64\www\AHopefully_order\instrument.php(4): require(‘C:\wamp64\www\A…’) #3 {main}

What is the right syntax for SQL case of the ORDER BY in this query ?

Thanks

Well for starters, you’ve put @menu_order instead of :menu_order.