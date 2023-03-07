How to code an SQL query with ORDER BY as a variable?

hELLO,

Here is an image of a menu with an additional dropdown menu where a user can select the order by which the menu items will be displayed



Here is the code which gets the user selected order code

$menu_order = get_menu_order($user_id); var_dump($menu_order);

Here is the result of var_dump()

C:\wamp64\www\AHopefully_order\pages\instrument.inc.php:6: string ‘3’ (length=1)

there are 4 options for the order, 1, 2, 3, and 4

If the user makes no selection the default option is 1

Here is the function

function get_menu_order($user_id) { global $db; try { $sql = "SELECT `menu_order` FROM `order_m` WHERE `user_id` = :user_id"; $stmt = $db->prepare($sql); $stmt->bindParam(':user_id', $user_id, PDO::PARAM_INT); $stmt->execute(); if($stmt->rowCount() == 0){ return 1; }else{ $row = $stmt->fetchColumn(); return $row; } } catch(Exception $e) { return false; } }//End function

Here is the function I coded to get the items for main menu

function get_all_couples($user_id, $start_date, $end_date, $hour_start, $hour_end, $days, $menu_order) { global $db; try { $sql = "SELECT DISTINCT `item`, SUM(`profit`) AS profit FROM `data` WHERE DATE(`o_time`) BETWEEN :start_date AND :end_date AND TIME(`o_time`) BETWEEN :hour_start AND :hour_end AND WEEKDAY(`o_time`) IN ($days) AND `user_id` = :user_id GROUP BY item ORDER BY CASE WHEN @menu_order = 1 THEN item ASC CASE WHEN @menu_order = 2 THEN item DESC CASE WHEN @menu_order = 3 THEN profit ASC CASE WHEN @menu_order = 4 THEN profit DESC"; $stmt = $db->prepare($sql); $stmt->bindParam(':start_date', $start_date, PDO::PARAM_STR); $stmt->bindParam(':end_date', $end_date, PDO::PARAM_STR); $stmt->bindParam(':hour_start', $hour_start, PDO::PARAM_STR); $stmt->bindParam(':hour_end', $hour_end, PDO::PARAM_STR); $stmt->bindParam(':user_id', $user_id, PDO::PARAM_INT); $stmt->bindParam(':menu_order', $menu_order, PDO::PARAM_INT); $stmt->execute(); if($stmt->rowCount() == 0) return 0; else return $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC); } catch(Exception $e) { echo $e; die(); return false; } }

and Here is the error message :

PDOException: SQLSTATE[HY093]: Invalid parameter number: number of bound variables does not match number of tokens in C:\wamp64\www\AHopefully_order\includes\fetch.php:199 Stack trace: #0 C:\wamp64\www\AHopefully_order\includes\fetch.php(199): PDOStatement->execute() #1 C:\wamp64\www\AHopefully_order\pages\instrument.inc.php(10): get_all_couples(‘30’, ‘2017-08-14’, ‘2023-03-07’, ‘00:00:00’, ‘23:59:59’, ‘0,1,2,3,4,5,6’, 1) #2 C:\wamp64\www\AHopefully_order\instrument.php(4): require(‘C:\wamp64\www\A…’) #3 {main}

What is the right syntax for SQL case of the ORDER BY in this query ?

Thanks