How to close submenu when clicked outside?

tarunrathore03041980: tarunrathore03041980: Sorry for inconvenience ,sir, but the first option, i.e., Parts of Speech does open.

Ahh good one. So clicking on the Parts of Speech heading causes the submenu to open. And clicking on the submenu again causes it to close.

With the submenu open, clicking on the background also causes the submenu to close.

tarunrathore03041980: tarunrathore03041980: The problem is after the submenu closes when clicked outside, it does not open again. Could you please help me?

Currently that part of the code is hiding the menu elements. That is not a good thing to do.

Instead, you can just do something similar to what the menus do. Currently the menus use slideToggle to toggle the menus. When you want to close all of the menus. instead of hiding eveything you can just use a similar variation of slideToggle, using slideUp instead.