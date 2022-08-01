How to close navigation bar in JS by clicking away?

I know this is a frequently asked question but I am not really familiar with web development and this is the only thing I need to get done.
This is how the navigation javascript snippet currently looks like:
const hamburger = document.querySelector('.hamburger');
const navItem = document.querySelector('.nav__items');
hamburger.addEventListener('click', () => {
hamburger.classList.toggle('active');
navItem.classList.toggle('active');
})
And this is how what I have tried to make it work (doesn’t work):
document.addEventListener = ('click', () => {
if(hamburger.target.querySelector !== ".hamburger" &&
navItem.target.querySelector !== ".hamburger") {
hamburger.classList.remove('active');
navItem.classList.remove('active');
}
})
Please, if you can help me with this, I’d be really appreciated!
Have a great day