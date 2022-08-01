How to close navigation bar in JS by clicking away?

I know this is a frequently asked question but I am not really familiar with web development and this is the only thing I need to get done.

This is how the navigation javascript snippet currently looks like:

const hamburger = document.querySelector('.hamburger'); const navItem = document.querySelector('.nav__items'); hamburger.addEventListener('click', () => { hamburger.classList.toggle('active'); navItem.classList.toggle('active'); })

And this is how what I have tried to make it work (doesn’t work):

document.addEventListener = ('click', () => { if(hamburger.target.querySelector !== ".hamburger" && navItem.target.querySelector !== ".hamburger") { hamburger.classList.remove('active'); navItem.classList.remove('active'); } })

Please, if you can help me with this, I’d be really appreciated!

Have a great day