When I use strip_tags;

$str = "<p>hello.</p>

<p>count(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable<br><br><br></p>

"; echo strip_tags($str); //hello.

The tags are removed which is expected, but I also want to convert the some of the escape sequences to a new line. Is there a way to do that?