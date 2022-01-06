How to choose right graphic card?

Hi,

Recently I purchased ryzen 5 5600x processor to make a gmaing build. After read a lot of reviews from different websites i came to know that Asus strix x570 gaming motherboard is good for 5600x. now i want to buy a graphic card but i don’t know how to select best compatible card with these specs. there are a lot options in market. please suggest me one or 2 options that performs well with this build. thanks