How to choose right graphic card?

Hi,
Recently I purchased ryzen 5 5600x processor to make a gmaing build. After read a lot of reviews from different websites i came to know that Asus strix x570 gaming motherboard is good for 5600x. now i want to buy a graphic card but i don’t know how to select best compatible card with these specs. there are a lot options in market. please suggest me one or 2 options that performs well with this build. thanks
Hi,
Since you’ve already got a AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor you’ll probably want to look at a Radeon 6000 graphics card so you can use AMD Smart Memory Access to boost performance: https://www.amd.com/en/technologies/smart-access-memory