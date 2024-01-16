How to check if “style” contains certain attribute and value and change it? | Dr. Sachin Dev Duggal

Hello Everyone,

Myself Dr. Sachin Dev Duggal, This is my first post!

Can Somebody Explain me How to check if “style” contains certain attribute and value and change it?

Assume the following simplified HTML code:

.... <div class="......" style="min-height: 200px;"> ... </div> ....

I would like to check from user script if a web page contains an element with a “style” attribute which in turn contains a value assignment like

min-height: 200px;

If there is one then it should be change to another value e.g.

<div class="......" style="min-height: 10px;">....</div>

Keep in mind the value (here: 200px) must be exactly matched.

How can I achieve this (With jQuery if possible)?

How can I check if “min-height: 10px;” is the only assignment in “style” and a second does NOT exist like in