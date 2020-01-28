I am a new coder and am trying to figure out the following:
I’m trying to figure out how to check if only 1 row of data exists in a MySQL database. I am using the PHP Delusions manual as my guide, but I have never used the COUNT function before and I’m not certain of the proper way to use it.
Is this the correct/best way for my intended usage?
$sql="SELECT COUNT(*) FROM tableImages WHERE imag_mini_id = ?";
$stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);
$stmt->execute([$miniSelection]);
$count = $stmt->query($sql)->fetchColumn();
if ($count == 1) {
// do stuff
}