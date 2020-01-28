How to check if only 1 row of data exists in a MySQL database?

#1

I am a new coder and am trying to figure out the following:

I’m trying to figure out how to check if only 1 row of data exists in a MySQL database. I am using the PHP Delusions manual as my guide, but I have never used the COUNT function before and I’m not certain of the proper way to use it.

Is this the correct/best way for my intended usage?

$sql="SELECT COUNT(*) FROM tableImages WHERE imag_mini_id = ?";
$stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);
$stmt->execute([$miniSelection]);
$count = $stmt->query($sql)->fetchColumn();
if ($count == 1) {
   // do stuff
}
#2

I now have this working. I removed the query reference from my $count variable declaration. If there is a better/more proper way to do this, please let me know.

$sql="SELECT COUNT(*) FROM tableImages WHERE imag_mini_id = ?";
$stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);
$stmt->execute([$miniSelection]);
$count = $stmt->fetchColumn();
if ($count == 1) {
   // do stuff
}
#3

Nope, looks good :+1:

#4

That would be correct. For a prepared statement, you would use execute(), as you have in the previous line of code. You would call query() to execute a query that has not been prepared.

I don’t want to sound patronising, but it’s good to see someone who describes themselves as a new coder learning to use prepared statements from the start. So many learn the “old” ways with the perhaps well-meant intention of converting to prepared statements “later” or “when it’s all working”, when of course we all know that “when it’s all working” most will just leave it alone.

#5

Something about this just feels… bleh.

I would much rather declaring a column name in the query, pulling a row, and checking the column in question rather than fetchColumn() and then blindly checking if it == 1.

It works in this case, but the potential for it to go wrong or have very poor readability is ringing alarm bells in my head.