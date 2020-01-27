How to check if a query's row count is 1 and perform an insert from last data used?

I am very new to coding, but here is what I am trying to do. (Note: I know people don’t like my naming conventions for my tables and columns, but this is what works for this old scrambled head of mine).

I have a product which may have 1 or more images associated with it. Each product has a feature image which I call the main image.

When I add a new image to a product, I want code that will check to see if any other images exist that are associated with the product id. If the only image that exists is the recently added image, then I want the image just added to become the main image.

Based on the above, my product table is (tableMinis), and my images table is (tableImages). Here are the columns and variables involved in my example.

Table: tableMinis

Columns:

mini_id (primary key id for table)

mini_imag_id (id for the feature product image in the tableImages table)

Table: tableImages

Columns:

imag_id (primary key id for table)

imag_mini_id (id for the product in the tableMini table)

$miniSelection is the product id# (mini_id) which has been selected by the user.

$lastId is from a prior statement where the image is added to tableImages: $lastId = $pdo->lastInsertId();

The code below results in the following error which references the line# that fetchColumn is on:

Fatal error : Uncaught Error: Call to a member function fetchColumn() on array

Can anyone please advise what I am doing wrong or even offer a better method of what I am trying to achieve. Why am I getting this error message? Isn’t the purpose of using fetchColumn this way, is to check the number of rows in the array?

Thank you.