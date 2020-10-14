How to check if a number is odd?

Based on this:
The idea here that this is obviously wrong because there are better ways to do this. So, what ways are there?
Disclaimer: This topic is just meant as discussion, I know several answers, just wondering what others come up with.
Easiest way would be to use the modulus operator:
const isEven = num => num%2 === 0;
isEven(199)
// false
isEven(200)
// true
What he said. Time tested method. Divide by two and if there’s a remainder, it’s odd.
yep, I agree modulo - in php…
fmod(x,y) returns 0 if no remainder
so divide by 2
so fmod(10, 2) returns 0
whereas
fmod(7, 2) returns 1
and since it’s just a discussion I guess any string resulting from a division by 2, if the result was even would only contain 0s after the ‘.’ or no ‘.’ at all
however I am not sure what happens with 0 as one of the arguments - is 0 an odd number or even ?
Just for fun, apparently if it is a whole number (not a decimal) if the last digit is 0,2,4,6 or 8 then it is even, any other digit and it’s odd
so even without a calculator …
12345678901234567890 is even, but
12345678901234567891 is odd
just check the last digit !
You might want to define “even” and “odd” as, at least on the internet, there seems to be some debate.
how can there be debate about this? they are clearly defined mathematical concepts
Let’s go with
even = integer that can be divided exactly by 2
odd = integer that can not be divided exactly by 2
Okay, so integers only, positive and negative allowed, how about this in php:
function isEven ($n)
{
if (gettype ($n) != "integer") return false;
return (($n & 1) == 0) ? 1 : 0;
}
Using the venerable isOdd package:
const isOdd = require('is-odd');
console.log(isOdd('1')); //=> true
console.log(isOdd('3')); //=> true
console.log(isOdd(0)); //=> false
console.log(isOdd(2)); //=> false
Before you knock it, bear in mind that it has 483k weekly downloads…
Here is how the experts do it: https://github.com/jonschlinkert/is-odd/blob/master/index.js