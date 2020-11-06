How to check if a number is odd?

yep, I agree modulo - in php…

fmod(x,y) returns 0 if no remainder

so divide by 2

so fmod(10, 2) returns 0

whereas

fmod(7, 2) returns 1

and since it’s just a discussion I guess any string resulting from a division by 2, if the result was even would only contain 0s after the ‘.’ or no ‘.’ at all

however I am not sure what happens with 0 as one of the arguments - is 0 an odd number or even ?

Just for fun, apparently if it is a whole number (not a decimal) if the last digit is 0,2,4,6 or 8 then it is even, any other digit and it’s odd

so even without a calculator …

12345678901234567890 is even, but

12345678901234567891 is odd

just check the last digit !