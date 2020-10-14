How to check if a number is odd?

General Web Dev
#1

Based on this:

odd

The idea here that this is obviously wrong because there are better ways to do this. So, what ways are there? :smiley:

Disclaimer: This topic is just meant as discussion, I know several answers, just wondering what others come up with.

3 Likes
#2

Easiest way would be to use the modulus operator:

const isEven = num => num%2 === 0;

isEven(199)
// false

isEven(200)
// true
2 Likes
#3

What he said. Time tested method. Divide by two and if there’s a remainder, it’s odd.

#4

yep, I agree modulo - in php…
fmod(x,y) returns 0 if no remainder
so divide by 2
so fmod(10, 2) returns 0
whereas
fmod(7, 2) returns 1

and since it’s just a discussion I guess any string resulting from a division by 2, if the result was even would only contain 0s after the ‘.’ or no ‘.’ at all

however I am not sure what happens with 0 as one of the arguments - is 0 an odd number or even ?

Just for fun, apparently if it is a whole number (not a decimal) if the last digit is 0,1,2,4,6 or 8 then it is even, any other digit and it’s odd

so even without a calculator …
12345678901234567890 is even, but
12345678901234567891 is odd
just check the last digit !

#5

You might want to define “even” and “odd” as, at least on the internet, there seems to be some debate.

#6

how can there be debate about this? they are clearly defined mathematical concepts :thinking:

Let’s go with

even = integer that can be divided exactly by 2
odd = integer that can not be divided exactly by 2

1 Like