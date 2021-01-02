How to check Adsense approval just in minutes? and learn all the mistakes

After applying a lot of times for AdSense approval and changing a lot of things in website and still not getting approval was a pain my a** but one of my sources provided me this free tool or a website checker like GTmetrix just in terms of AdSense (aec.webmatrices.com) provides you accurate results and shows the probability of getting approval from AdSense.

Just put your domain name in search box and in just few mins you see following details about your website.

Note: The website is still in BETA version.

APPROVAL PROBABILITY SEO CONTENT QUALITY CONTENT STRUCTURE

Now, There are also few sections like Projects, Disabilities, Good Points & Hints.

They will provide insights about your website (Bad and Good Points which decides the probability score) which eventually help you to improve the probability for AdSense approval for your website.

My Observation:

I checked with my already approved sites and score was above 50% and all the mention bad and good points were correct. I checked with my copy content websites which showed a score below 50%, so I guess website really knows what approves and what doesn’t. I checked with my movie streaming and low content websites and it really gave the score below 50% and I was really impressed that this AdSense checker works perfectly fine.

Now, If you are applying for AdSense and thinking if you will get approval or not then run your website link by this website and you will find out and you will save your 2 week time.

NOTE: I AM JUST SHARING THIS TO HELP OTHER WHO STRUGGLE TO FIND GOOD HASHTAGS, I DO NOT HAVE ANY RELATION WITH THE WEBSITE.

Let me know what does this tool shows for your website.

Finally a happy ending for me, bye bye 2020 !