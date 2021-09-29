How to check a character in middle of sequence?

The shorter way of doing it is a single call to indexOf .

If indexOf is -1, it wasnt in the string.

if indexOf is 0, it was at the start of the string;

if indexOf is string.length - 1, it was at the end of the string;

if it was anything else, it was somewhere in the middle of the string.

You can use these values (0, string.length - 1) to do mathematical operations if you need to do other evaluations.

Note that indexOf will find the FIRST iteration of the character in the string.