Hi, im trying to do script that if i input a number or letter sentence 123456ABCD, how can i check the number from the middle, in this case A not the first…? Whats is the easiest way to get that?
thanks…
How far have you got?
Can substring be used, and then it should be saved and checked if its true or false
function check(){
l
let text = document.getElementById("text").value
document.getElementById("text").innerHTML = text.startsWith("A", 6);
if(text = true) {
print= "yes"
}
else {
print = "no"
}
JavaScript has the includes method, that tells you if a string contains something that you want. For example:
var text = "123456ABCD";
var hasA = text.includes("A"); // true
Yes, but if i will only check the 7 letter
Now you’re changing the requirements.
you said: “How to check a character in middle of sequence”
To wit, the reply is "If the string
includes the character, but does NOT
startsWith the character, and does NOT
endsWith the character… it’s in the middle somewhere.
The shorter way of doing it is a single call to
indexOf.
If indexOf is -1, it wasnt in the string.
if indexOf is 0, it was at the start of the string;
if indexOf is string.length - 1, it was at the end of the string;
if it was anything else, it was somewhere in the middle of the string.
You can use these values (0, string.length - 1) to do mathematical operations if you need to do other evaluations.
Note that indexOf will find the FIRST iteration of the character in the string.
And more precisely, if you want the exact middle then it would be something like this:
function compareMiddleCharacter(text, char) {
const isEven = text.length % 2 === 0;
if (isEven) {
return; // an even length has no middle character
}
const middle = (text.length + 1) / 2;
middleChar = text.substr(middle, 1);
return middleChar === char;
}
const text = "1234ABCDE";
const middleIsA = compareMiddleCharacter(text, "A");