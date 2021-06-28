How to check a character in middle of sequence?

JavaScript
Hi, im trying to do script that if i input a number or letter sentence 123456ABCD, how can i check the number from the middle, in this case A not the first…? Whats is the easiest way to get that?

thanks…

How far have you got?

Can substring be used, and then it should be saved and checked if its true or false

function check(){

        let text = document.getElementById("text").value

        document.getElementById("text").innerHTML = text.startsWith("A", 6);

        if(text = true) {

            print= "yes"

        }

        else {

            print = "no"

        }