How to change vue-multiselect component box with ccs?

Multiselect is a difficult change in Vue.js components. It’s not that hard to make the changes but you need to know what you are doing to make the change work for your project.

The most common reason why people look up how to change pre-existing multiselect boxes is because they are looking for a way to enable/disable a particular item from the list.

The best and most reliable way to do this is with ccs() or v-for=“row in items” :

< div class = “multipage-section” > < div class = “multiselect” > < select v - on:change=" onChange(row) " v - options=" { selected } "> { selected * 10 }

Vue-multiselect component used to display data in a list with multiple options

When you want to change the vue-multiselect component box with ccs, it is easy to do so. There are some steps you should follow and they are as follows: