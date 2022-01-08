How to change vue-multiselect component box with ccs?

In vuejs(2.6.14) I use vue-multiselect component
<multiselect
v-model="selected_city_id"
:options="citiesSelectionArray"
label="label"
track-by="code"
class="form-control"
placeholder="Выберите город"
selectLabel =""
selectedLabel=""
deselectLabel=""
:multiple="false"
>
</multiselect>
and I need to show selection items area bordered from 4 sides, like : https://prnt.sc/26b3g8p
Modifying styles of vue-multiselect component in my scss file with code
.multiselect__content-wrapper {
margin: 0 !important;
padding: 0 !important;
-webkit-box-shadow: 7px 7px 7px 7px #c5c5c5;
-moz-box-shadow: 7px 7px 7px 7px #c5c5c5;
box-shadow: 7px 7px 7px 7px #c5c5c5;
display: inline-block;
}
I managed I look it like : https://prnt.sc/26b3h3d
Can I alter boxes I need with css styling?
Thanks in advance!