How to change the toggle color

In the mobile version of http://www.tierrapropiedades.com I would like to change the toggle’s icons color. I managed to do it for the 1st line but didn’t find how to do it for all rows.
Two options here…
.nav-toggle:before {
content: "";
position: absolute;
width: 24px;
height: 2px;
background-color: #e5ff66;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 0.5em 0 0 #e5ff66, 0 1em 0 0 #e5ff66; /* Notice we changed from white to the yellow */
}
Option number 2 is to get rid of the background-color, then just add the third box shadow and reposition…
.nav-toggle:before {
content: "";
position: absolute;
width: 24px;
height: 2px;
border-radius: 10px;
/* Here we add the first box shadow, adjust the vertical numbers to match along with colors*/
box-shadow: 0 0.5em 0 0 #e5ff66, 0 1em 0 0 #e5ff66, 0 1.5em 0 0 #e5ff66;
}
Choice is yours.
Thank you. The shadow ! Never thought about that !
