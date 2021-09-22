How to change the toggle color

Two options here…

.nav-toggle:before { content: ""; position: absolute; width: 24px; height: 2px; background-color: #e5ff66; border-radius: 10px; box-shadow: 0 0.5em 0 0 #e5ff66, 0 1em 0 0 #e5ff66; /* Notice we changed from white to the yellow */ }

Option number 2 is to get rid of the background-color, then just add the third box shadow and reposition…

.nav-toggle:before { content: ""; position: absolute; width: 24px; height: 2px; border-radius: 10px; /* Here we add the first box shadow, adjust the vertical numbers to match along with colors*/ box-shadow: 0 0.5em 0 0 #e5ff66, 0 1em 0 0 #e5ff66, 0 1.5em 0 0 #e5ff66; }

Choice is yours.