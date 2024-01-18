I want that if element A fontWeight is bold then element B fontWeight is normal .

I have tried this which failed in console:

const elementA = document.querySelector('#a'); const elementB = document.querySelector('#b'); if ( elementA.style.fontWeight == "bold" ) { elementB.style.fontweight = "normal"; };

undefined

Adding !important after normal didn’t change the result.

How to change the style of an element by the style of another element in vanilla JavaScript?

Is it even possible to change the style of an element by the style of another element in JavaScript?