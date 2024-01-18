I want that if element A
fontWeight is
bold then element B
fontWeight is
normal.
I have tried this which failed in console:
const elementA = document.querySelector('#a');
const elementB = document.querySelector('#b');
if ( elementA.style.fontWeight == "bold" ) {
elementB.style.fontweight = "normal";
};
undefined
Adding
!important after
normal didn’t change the result.
How to change the style of an element by the style of another element in vanilla JavaScript?
Is it even possible to change the style of an element by the style of another element in JavaScript?