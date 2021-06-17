How to change the lighting of an image in CSS

How do I change the lighting of an image using CSS?
For example:
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=How+do+I+change+the+lighting+of+an+image+using+CSS
If you have any specific case, please post more details.
Hi,
They’re both search engines in this context - not browsers.
Google (the company) is extremely invasive of your privacy. I’m happy to sacrifice the convenience this affords.
What specifically do you mean by “change the lighting”?
Give an example.
I already got an answer. but thanks for your support.
Please enlighten us with your answer.
my answer was
filter: brightness(180%);
but can you tell me how do you change the areas of brightness, like can you put one area dark and one light?
You would probably need to layer versions of the image with different filters and mask the layers.
Though it may be easier in SVG, if it must be done via code (depending on complexity).
An image editor is the obvious (non-code) tool.
