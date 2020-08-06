How to change the color of a specific word of each array object?

By using the following code I am able to change the color of the word occurring at fifth position.

I want to change the color of words occurring at different places, e.g., fifth word of first question, then third word of second question, and second word of third question and so on.

How can I achieve that ? Could you please help me with the code.

<div id="inner"> <h1> Rewrite using the noun form. </h1><br> <p class="input"> </p> <p class="input"> </p> <p class="input"> </p> </div> var questions = [ { question: "1. I requested my boss.", answer: "She made a request to my boss.", }, { question: "2. He prepared for exams.", answer: "He made preparations for exams.", }, { question: "3. I did my job perfectly.", answer: "I did my job with perfection.", }, ]; $.each(questions, function(i, x) { arr = '<span>' + x.question.split(/\s+/).join('</span> <span class="a">') + '</span>'; $('.input').eq(i).append(arr); });

Here is codePen link:

