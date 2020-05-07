How to change the color of a specific word of each array object?

How stupid do I feel!!
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang='en'>
<head>
<meta charset='UTF-8'>
<meta name='viewport' content='width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0'>
<title>Practice Sheet</title>
<style>
#quiz {
text-align: center;
}
.question,
.answer {
font-size: 1.2rem;
margin-top: 1rem;
}
.answer {
color: red;
transition: opacity 1s linear;
}
.highlight-word {
font-weight: bold;
color: Indigo;
}
.hidden {
visibility: hidden;
opacity: 0;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div id = 'quiz'>
<h1>Rewrite using the noun form.</h1>
<div class = 'questions'>
</div>
</div>
<button id='show-answers'>Answers</button>
<script>
const questions = [
// Note: no comma after the last properties
{
question: "1. I requested my boss.",
answer: "She made a request to my boss."
},
{
question: "2. He prepared for exams.",
answer: "He made preparations for exams."
},
{
question: "3. I did my job perfectly.",
answer: "I did my job with perfection."
}
];
/**
regexToMatch: Creates a simple regular expression from an array
The Brackets mean capture the match. The '|' means 'or'
Example: ['boss', 'exams', 'job'] => /(boss|exams|job)/ ( boss or exams or job )
*/
const highLightWord = function( sentence, toMatch = [] ) {
const regexToMatch = new RegExp('(' + toMatch.join('|') + ')')
// $1 is a reference to the match we captured inside of the brackets.
return sentence.replace(regexToMatch, "<span class='highlight-word'>$1</span>")
}
/**
questions.map returns an array of strings
Example: [ {question: 'Why?', answer: 'Because...'}, {...} ] =>
[ "<p class = 'input'>Why?</p><p class = 'hide-answer'>Because...</p>",
"<p class = 'input' ..... " ]
The resulting array is then concatenated into one string using join('')
*/
const createQuestionsHTML = function( questions, toMatch = [] ) {
const html = questions.map( function( { question, answer } ) {
return `
<p class = 'question'>${highLightWord( question, toMatch )}</p>
<p class = 'answer hidden'>${answer}</p>`
}).join('')
return html
}
const divQuestions = document.querySelector('div.questions');
const button = document.getElementById('show-answers');
divQuestions.insertAdjacentHTML(
'afterbegin',
createQuestionsHTML(questions, ['boss', 'exams', 'job'])
)
button.addEventListener('click', function showAnswers( event ) {
divQuestions.querySelectorAll('.answer').forEach( function (elem) {
elem.classList.remove('hidden');
})
// clean things up and remove the event listener
button.removeEventListener('click', showAnswers, false)
}, false)
</script>
</body>
</html>
Test ouputs
console.log(highLightWord('Test this sentence for a match', ['sentence', 'trifle', 'cat']))
// Output: Test this <span class='highlight'>sentence</span> for a match
console.log(createQuestionsHTML( questions, ['boss', 'exams', 'job'] ))
/* Output:
<p class = 'question'>1. I requested my <span class='highlight'>boss</span>.</p>
<p class = 'answer hidden'>She made a request to my boss.</p>
<p class = 'question'>2. He prepared for <span class='highlight'>exams</span>.</p>
<p class = 'answer hidden'>He made preparations for exams.</p>
<p class = 'question'>3. I did my <span class='highlight'>job</span> perfectly.</p>
<p class = 'answer hidden'>I did my job with perfection.</p>
*/