How to change the case of 2d-associative array

Hi,

I got the following code for changing the case of associative array. Its working fine on single dimensional array. I think it should work on 2d array but when I am trying to process the 2d array, I am getting the following output:

Actual array Values are in lower case.

Array ( )

Values are in upper case.

Array ( )

The code is given below:

<?php function array_change_value_case($input, $ucase) { $case = $ucase; $narray = array(); if (!is_array($input)) { return $narray; } foreach ($input as $key => $value) { if (is_array($value)) { $narray[$key] = array_change_value_case($value, $case); echo "Comes here"; continue; } $narray[$key] = ($case == CASE_UPPER ? strtoupper($value) : strtolower($value)); } return $narray; } //$Color = array('A' => 'Blue', 'B' => 'Green', 'c' => 'Red'); $anotherAssocMDArr = array( "first player" => array("name" => 'John', "age" => 'twenty five'), "second player" => array("name" => 'Tim', "age" => 'thirty five') ); echo 'Actual array '.'<BR>'; print_r($Color); echo '<BR>'.'Values are in lower case.'.'<BR>'; $myColor = array_change_value_case($Color,CASE_LOWER); print_r($myColor); echo '<BR>'.'Values are in upper case.'.'<BR>'; $myColor = array_change_value_case($Color,CASE_UPPER); print_r($myColor); ?>

Somebody please guide me how I can modify the above program for 2d arrays.

Zulfi.