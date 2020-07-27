How to change page title text in different colours?

Hi there techyshaala,
Here is one possible way to achieve that result…
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<title>Untitled document</title>
<!--<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">-->
<style media="screen">
body {
font: normal 1em / 1.5em sans-serif;
}
h1 {
color: #342424;
text-transform: capitalize;
}
h1::after {
content: ' touch';
color: #28a255;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<h1>get in</h1>
</body>
</html>
…and here is another…
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<title>Untitled document</title>
<!--<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">-->
<style media="screen">
body {
font: normal 1em / 1.5em sans-serif;
}
h1 {
color: #342424;
text-transform: capitalize;
}
h1 span {
color: #28a255;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<h1>get in<span> touch</span></h1>
</body>
</html>
coothead