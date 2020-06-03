How to change logo's link URL?

ivngorov: ivngorov: I don’t know… maybe here I could add that href attribute you mentioned?

The code you post doesn’t have the link that points to the old site.

The code you need to change can be found in the page’s source if you press Ctrl+U in your browser:

<p><a title="Ассоциация репетиторов" href="https://repetit.moscow/"><img class="pull-left" src="/images/logo.png" alt="" /></a></p>

The href in that code should have been pointing to the root of the site, like: href="/" , and then this problem would never be when the site was moved.

You have an admin panel where you can edit the page, edit the logo to dynamically point to the root of the site it is on:

href="/" points to the root index file of the site it is on. It is called dynamic because it doesn’t contain the domain in the URL, it only points to the root of current domain.