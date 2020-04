Good morning,

In my HTML I have specified an image source as such:

<div class="container1"> <a href="../pageMaatjes/index.html"><img src="/imgMaster/maatjesButton.png" alt="maatjesButton" style="width: 25vw" class="center"></a> </div>

It works fine.

However, on smaller screens in portrait orientation, I would like the image width to be 50vw. What would I put in the css to do this? I believe it would start as:

@media screen and (max-width: 767px) and (orientation: portrait) {

Thanks