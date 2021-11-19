How to change html Form to simple html:

{{ Form::select('sort', $sorts , $selectedSort ,array('onChange' => 'this.options[this.selectedIndex].value && (window.location = this.options[this.selectedIndex].value);')) }}

I change the form to this html form : what I have to add?

<select name="sort" onchange="this.options[this.selectedIndex].value && (window.location = this.options[this.selectedIndex].value);"> @foreach($sorts as $sort) <option value="">{{$sort}}</option> @endforeach </select>

controller:

$this->data['sorts'] = [ url('products') => 'Default', url('products?sort=price-asc') => 'Price - Low to High', url('products?sort=price-desc') => 'Price - High to Low', url('products?sort=created_at-desc') => 'Newest to Oldest', url('products?sort=created_at-asc') => 'Oldest to Newest', ]; $this->data['selectedSort'] = url('products'); private function _sortProducts($products, $request) { if ($sort = preg_replace('/\s+/', '', $request->query('sort'))) { $availableSorts = ['price', 'created_at']; $availableOrder = ['asc', 'desc']; $sortAndOrder = explode('-', $sort); $sortBy = strtolower($sortAndOrder[0]); $orderBy = strtolower($sortAndOrder[1]); if (in_array($sortBy, $availableSorts) && in_array($orderBy, $availableOrder)) { $products = $products->orderBy($sortBy, $orderBy); } $this->data['selectedSort'] = url('products?sort='. $sort); } return $products; }

and I tried to change this too:

<div class="form-group mx-sm-3 mb-2"> {{ Form::select('status', $statuses, !empty(request()->input('status')) ? request()->input('status') : null, ['placeholder' => 'All Status', 'class' => 'form-control input-block']) }} </div>

to this:

<div class="form-group mx-sm-3 mb-2"> <select name="status" class="form-control input-block"> <option value="{{!empty(request()->input('status')) ? request()->input('status') : null}}" >All status</option> @foreach($statuses as $status) <option value="{{ $status }}" >{{ $status }}</option> @endforeach </select> </div>

Controller:

$this->data['statuses'] = Order::STATUSES; public function index(Request $request) { if ($request->input('status') && in_array($request->input('status'), array_keys(Order::STATUSES))) { $orders = $orders->where('status', '=', $request->input('status')); } }

what I have to add or change to make select option work correctly and thank you very much