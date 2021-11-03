How to change html Form to simple html?

How to change html Form to simple html:

{{ Form::select('sort', $sorts , $selectedSort ,array('onChange' => 'this.options[this.selectedIndex].value && (window.location = this.options[this.selectedIndex].value);')) }}

I change the form to this html form : what I have to add?

<select name="sort"  onchange="this.options[this.selectedIndex].value && (window.location = this.options[this.selectedIndex].value);">

    @foreach($sorts as $sort)
                                    <option value="">{{$sort}}</option>
                                        @endforeach
                                    </select>

controller:

$this->data['sorts'] = [
			url('products') => 'Default',
			url('products?sort=price-asc') => 'Price - Low to High',
			url('products?sort=price-desc') => 'Price - High to Low',
			url('products?sort=created_at-desc') => 'Newest to Oldest',
			url('products?sort=created_at-asc') => 'Oldest to Newest',
		];

		$this->data['selectedSort'] = url('products');
private function _sortProducts($products, $request)
	{
		if ($sort = preg_replace('/\s+/', '', $request->query('sort'))) {
			$availableSorts = ['price', 'created_at'];
			$availableOrder = ['asc', 'desc'];
			$sortAndOrder = explode('-', $sort);

			$sortBy = strtolower($sortAndOrder[0]);
			$orderBy = strtolower($sortAndOrder[1]);

			if (in_array($sortBy, $availableSorts) && in_array($orderBy, $availableOrder)) {
				$products = $products->orderBy($sortBy, $orderBy);
			}

			$this->data['selectedSort'] = url('products?sort='. $sort);
		}
		
		return $products;
	}

and I tried to change this too:

<div class="form-group mx-sm-3 mb-2">
		{{ Form::select('status', $statuses, !empty(request()->input('status')) ? request()->input('status') : null, ['placeholder' => 'All Status', 'class' => 'form-control input-block']) }}
	</div>

to this:

	<div class="form-group mx-sm-3 mb-2">
	
	<select name="status"  class="form-control input-block">
	<option value="{{!empty(request()->input('status')) ? request()->input('status') : null}}" >All status</option>
     @foreach($statuses as $status)
     <option value="{{ $status }}" >{{ $status }}</option>
     @endforeach
</select>

	</div>

Controller:

$this->data['statuses'] = Order::STATUSES;
public function index(Request $request)
{
	if ($request->input('status') && in_array($request->input('status'), array_keys(Order::STATUSES))) {
			$orders = $orders->where('status', '=', $request->input('status'));
		}
}

what I have to add or change to make select option work correctly and thank you very much