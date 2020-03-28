How to change HTML class based on URL in Wordpress PHP?

Dear Sitepoint community, greetings.

I took this sample code from Armani website to create my own:

One of my clients has 2 different website but wants to to connect them together in order to have 2 brands with 1 global woocommerce cart!

The connection process is complete as well as the tabs design. But 1 issue remaining:

https://www.armani.com/us/armanicom/men/giorgio-armani/man_section

When you click on the other tab the color changes, but since Wordpress is network enabled, the code will be the same in both websites!

I just need a simple php code that allows me to change the html class based on the url the visitor is in.

Example:
Store 1: store1.com
Store 2: store2.com

If is in Store 1: Tab of Store 1 is black and tab 2 is white
If is in Store 2: Tab of Store 1 is white and tab 2 is black

Hi Sora

This is more of a CSS question than PHP.

Example: The Armani website shown uses a separate background color for each li tab.

background-color: #fff; // Tab 1
//and
background-color: #292a2e; // Tab 2

Simple process if you no how CSS works.
It might be a good idea to post this in the HTML-CSS Section

In short, you need to add the css background colors to each .class for the separate tabs.

Barry