How to change groupMax in dataAxis base series in AmChart

Hey geeks I’m trying to add control buttons in the Candlestick chart like 1month, 3 months 6months 1years and with whole data

I used this example link of Candlestick



here you can see in example they used groupMax["day1];

when I render the chart in the above example I didn’t get this attribute in value look at the below image



I get only these attributes When I open the above example in JsFiddle the I see

How can I change groupMax these or How can you day3 and year1 to zoomdata on 1month,3 months, 6months, 1year