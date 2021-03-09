How to change footer colour?

Hi, I have start a website where i give the reviews. I want to change the footer color grey like it is on home page but it is not on post pages that you can see on my website https://www.bestjuicerproducts.com and post https://www.bestjuicerproducts.com/best-pomegranate-juicer that show both footer have change color so i want same color. please someone help me how i solve it
Thank you Advance for help
Hi bestjuicerproducts, welcome to the forums!
What have you tried so far?
I do not know how to make same color of footer on all pages even on posts too
Erik_J, please can you share me any guide so solve this problem
I think you would be best off using the Wordpress dashboard and check the theme settings such as for posting and front page.